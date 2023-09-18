Rokita

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed multiple charges against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Monday.

 Indiana Attorney General’s Office

INDIANAPOLIS — Todd Rokita on Monday became Indiana’s second consecutive attorney general brought up on disciplinary charges — this time related to his statements about an Indiana doctor in the summer of 2022.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed three charges against Rokita, all related to breaches of confidentiality. It’s up to high court justices to determine whether any misconduct occurred and what, if any, sanction is warranted.

