ANGOLA — Despite having more than 100 lakes in Steuben County, Angola Water Superintendent Tom Selman says no, the drinking water for the city does not come from any of the lakes.
That is one of the many questions Selman answered during a mini-talk held Monday at Caleo Café, sponsored by the Angola Neighborhood Watch.
Angola’s water, he said, is from ground water that came about as the glaciers melted. Aquifers were formed and the St. Joseph River Basin Aquifer System is the aquifer that supplies Angola’s water.
There are 10 wells, ranging from 80 feet in depth to 244 feet in depth that supply the two water treatment plants, Selman said.
“Drought and precipitation don’t affect where we get our water from,” he said. “Though, what we do have is not an endless supply.”
He said people still need to be aware of where their water comes from and how it is used.
To finish out 2019, the water department produced 301 million gallons of finished water to the distribution system.
“It takes 900 tons a year of salt to soften our water,” Selman said.
The treatment process for each water treatment plant — Angola has two — includes aeration, sedimentation, iron filtration and ion exchange softening. Chlorine is added for disinfectant and fluoride to promote strong teeth.
According to the Angola Water Quality Report for 2019, fluoride is added to a recommended optimum concentration of 0.7 milligrams per liter for the prevention of dental decay.
The Angola Water Works provides drinking water to more than 8,612 people and four storage tanks. The distribution system consists of approximately 75 miles of water mains ranging in size from 2-12 inches in diameter.
Selman said the system is monitored with supervisory control and data acquisition control system software that allows operators to control operations at the treatment plants and throughout the distribution system.
“It’s the same water out of our fire hydrants as comes out of your home faucet,” he said.
Chemical tests on samples are run daily to allow for appropriate adjustments to the treatment process when needed. Bacteriological tests are run weekly to ensure that the water is safe for consumption. All monitoring is done in compliance with the Indiana Department Of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in accordance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Selman said he welcomes people to visit the plant or for a tour if they are curious about the water and processes surrounding Angola’s water department.
More information about Angola’s water department can be found on the city’s website, http://bit.ly/2ITfwe9.
He can be reached by phone at 665-9363 or by email, tselman@angolain.org.
