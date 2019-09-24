Hamilton celebrated the end of summer with a community picnic on Saturday at Gnagy Park. There was lots of food, including hamburgers and hotdogs and sides, and fun for the whole family. The picnic, in its second year, was a way of saying thanks to people for being part of the community. With unseasonably warm weather, it was a relaxing time for townsfolk to come together.
