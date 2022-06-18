ANGOLA — The Second Annual Steuben County Pride Festival was lined with small rainbow flags leading to a Pride party taking place at the Selman Timber Frame in Commons Park.
Music boomed as many attendees of all ages danced in the judgement-free event.
The outfits reflected inner individuality and attendees felt welcomed as they walked up. All of the many faces had smiles and support was shown all around.
Before the festival began at 1 p.m. there was a Pride Parade around Public Square, which began at 12:30 p.m. at the Steuben County Courthouse.
Jorge Ruiz and Daniel Moreno, the owners of Elemento on the Public Square, led the parade.
“This is a place where people feel welcome,” said Moreno, regarding the success of Pride Festival.
Many booths were setup at the Steuben County Pride Festival including the Angola Gay Straight Alliance club, the Trine Gender Sexuality Alliance Network, Dekalb Pride, Fort Wayne Pride and many more supporting booths.
The Fort Wayne Pride event will take place on June 22-23.
Supporters like Indiana State Representative Democratic nominee Mike Travis had a booth promoting the Steuben County Democrats, who are longtime supporters of Pride. Travis is a science and social studies teacher at Prairie Heights Middle School.
The Positive Resource Connection of Fort Wayne also had a booth setup. They provide free HIV education, prevention and testing to the public.
The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola also had a booth set up. Where attendees could talk with members and Rev. Nikki Shaw about their journey. Shaw was also involved by giving the opening remarks for the festival.
“We are a pro-pride welcoming environment this is open and affirming,” said Shaw.
Mayor Richard Hickman declared June 18 as Pride Day in Angola at the festival held in the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
