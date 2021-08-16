ANGOLA — A vehicle to allow off-road vehicles to travel on county roads is on its way toward becoming a reality.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners fine-tuned a draft ordinance in their meeting on Monday.
Commissioners stressed that the law would not allow use of golf carts on county roads.
"I did want to make a couple of changes," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Some of the key elements commissioners wanted in the ordinance was a provision that the vehicles be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and be insured.
Also, the vehicles must include seat belts installed by the manufacturer and roll bars.
Other safety measures were also to be added into the ordinance being fine-tuned by County Attorney Don Stuckey.
"This does not include golf carts, correct," asked Lake James resident Bill Schmidt.
"Absolutely not. No golf carts, period," Liechty said.
Commission President Wil Howard said because state statute applies to off road vehicles, there should not be any confusion with what is allowed and what isn't.
"The definition is defined by the state of Indiana of what an off road vehicle is," Howard said.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson has had several discussions with residents over the issue.
"I've had so many arguments, is it a golf cart, is it not a golf cart," Robinson said.
It was agreed that the roll bar requirement should definitely eliminate any confusion over what is is an off-road vehicle and what is a golf cart.
After revisions by Stuckey, the ordinance will be brought back before the commissioners for possible final action on Sept. 7.
For years commissioners have debated whether to authorize use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on county roads. The past three sheriff's administrations have all opposed golf carts for a variety of safety reasons.
Just the same, many communities in the county — like Hamilton and Orland, for example — have adopted ordinances allowing golf cart use.
