ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council has pledged a $250,000 construction grant to YMCA of Steuben County for its Sheets Family Park.
YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser said that the donation reduces the amount of funds still needed for the project to $2 million.
“I would move tonight that we commit $250,000 to this project for the construction of the waterpark and authorize a letter to be written with that support,” said Common Council member Dave Olson.
Funkhouser said that along with the city donation they received a gift of $1 million from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Steuben County Community Foundation recently held a fundraiser on the YMCA’s behalf raising close to $300,000 in anonymous donations.
“We wanted this to truly be that community partnership,” said Funkhouser.
“The Community Foundation did a really nice kind of push on our behalf through donors where we received multiple anonymous donations totaling about almost $300,000,” she said.
YMCA also received a $250,000 matching grant for the Sheets Family Park, but Funkhouser did not clarify the source of the grant. She said the YMCA was going to fundraise for the remaining of the funds needed.
“So, we are looking at about another $2 million that will be needed,” said Funkhouser.
YMCA of Steuben County started the Sheets Family Park project in 2017, and since then it has been collaborating with the Parks and Recreation Department of the city of Angola. Funkhouser also said they were doing a lot of community research to see “what the needs are in our community.”
She said the project started with a donation of land to YMCA from the Sheets family, and that after consultations with the city and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, it was decided to construct an inclusive playground, a splash pad and outdoor pickle ball courts.
The Sheets Family Park will be free and open to the public notwithstanding YMCA membership. The YMCA is excited to bring that feeling of inclusivity and community aspect into the project, said Funkhouser.
She said the YMCA expected the project to be self-sustaining and lasting, and YMCA will be able to provide upkeep “for generations to come.”
“It’s going to be a really neat Park, something that we don’t have here in our region, something that we don’t have here in Steuben County,” said Funkhouser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.