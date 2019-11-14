Six people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Gary B. Diehl, 56, of the 700 block of West Mill Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Amanda M. Kelley, 37, of the 300 block of North Washington Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
• Dakota L. Lytle, 22, of the 500 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Michael A. McCullers, 53, of the 100 block of Lane 260 Lake James, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 31, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 1000 block of North C.R. 200W on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
• Kimberly J. Sorg, 44, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 75W, Wolcottville, arrested at Wayne and Stocker streets on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
