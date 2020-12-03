ANGOLA — An Angola woman was connected to a burglary by cigarette butts left at the scene.
Molly M. Schnepf, 39, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 290W, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant alleging Level 5 felony burglary. The charge carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
The break-in occurred sometime between April 20 and May 4 at a shuttered local business, say court documents. The building owner was storing personal items there and on May 9 contacted Angola Police Department when she discovered her belongings in a disarray and many of them missing.
Angola Police Officer Michael Wood identified the likely point of entry along with two discarded cigarette butts and shoe prints, say court documents.
The Combined DNA Index System allegedly connected Schnepf, who has been convicted of multiple crimes, to the cigarette butts.
On July 24, Wood interviewed Schnepf about the break-in, which she denied, requesting an attorney. Lawyers from Stout Law Office, Angola, have entered appearances on Schnepf’s behalf.
A warrant was garnered for a DNA sample and a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy went to Schnepf’s home on July 29. Schnepf allegedly allowed swabs to be taken of her mouth.
On Nov. 30, the Indiana State Police laboratory reported results of DNA tests. They show both cigarette butts were smoked by the same person, say court documents. They also allegedly reveal very strong support for inclusion of Schnepf as a suspect.
Schnepf may post a $500 bond for her release from Steuben County Jail. A pretrial conference will be scheduled in Steuben Superior Court.
If she is found guilty of the crime, she could be ordered to remunerate the victim for the loss. No monetary value is listed in court documents but the list of items allegedly stolen is long. Among the items reported missing by the owner were a Wii console, GoPro camera, basket full of shoes, neon sign, floor-length mirror, bathroom supplies, a vacuum, clothing and pillows.
