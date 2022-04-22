Saturday voting gets started today
ANGOLA — When Steuben County became a vote center county, it had to establish early voting hours at a second location besides the Steuben County Courthouse.
The next two Saturdays — today and April 30 — early voting is taking place at the Steuben County Courthouse and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be extended early voting hours next week, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Courthouse.
The final day of early voting is Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Courthouse.
