Several arrested
over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers over the weekend.
• Howard D. Bouldin IV, 35, of the 500 block of Hackett Road, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor sale of ephedrine.
• Crystal F. Burkhead, 23, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 50W near S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Clayton E. Cobb, 20, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 2400 block of South Bill Deller Road on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of or consuming alcohol.
• Michael B. Finley, 18, of the 9100 block of Valley Forge Place, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 4, west of C.R. 750W, Ashley, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Casey L. Ford, 29, of the 300 block of East Gilmore Street, arrested in the 2400 block of South Bill Deller Road on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and providing alcohol to a minor.
• Steven E. Fraley, 30, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging one felony and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
• Marty J. Holiday, 54, of the 400 block of C.R. 900W, arrested at the jail on a warrant of felony domestic battery.
• Gerald R. Lamontaine, 39, of the 00 block of North Main Street, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on Lane 250B Lake Gage, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• James R. Lewis Sr., 69, of the 6400 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Miguel A. Ortiz, 25, of Lane 150D Hamilton Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.
• Brent T. Raske, 23, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Bruce G. Turnbull, 43, of the 11000 block of Selvina Avenue, Burkey, Ohio, arrested on Lane 120 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.