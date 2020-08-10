Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.