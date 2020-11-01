A Steuben County grand jury last month indicted the parents of a 3-year-old boy who drowned in June 2019.
Jack B. Harrell, 42, and Rachel M. Richmond, 40, both are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
In northeast Indiana counties, grand jury proceedings have been a once-in-a generation occurrence.
"You are correct that Steuben County has not impaneled a grand jury in many years,” Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser told KPC Media Group. Until last month, he said, “I have been in the prosecutor’s office for over 14 years, and we had not had a grand jury during my time. I reached out to Mike Hess, who believes there was one over 20 years ago."
DeKalb County has not seen a grand jury assembled for at least 32 years, Prosecuting Attorney Claramary Winebrenner said.
“I’ve never done it, and I swore I never would,” Winebrenner said. However, now, she added, “I’m considering backing up on that.
“I’m seriously looking at doing this, also in a child case, because I can’t get witnesses to testify, and I need to investigate a little bit further.”
Grand juries involve six members and one alternate who hear testimony in a highly secretive process.
“A grand jury is super cloak-and-dagger, it is completely confidential,” Winebrenner said.
"There are multiple reasons a prosecutor might seek to utilize a grand jury,” Musser said.
“Sometimes, due to the nature of the case, it might be used for transparency in the charging decision. Also, if it is a case with unique facts, it will allow the prosecutor to see how the community views the case,” he added.
“Further, in some cases, you may have witnesses who are reluctant to come forward and give a statement. The grand jury can be a tool to legally compel witnesses to appear and give testimony,” through subpoenas, Musser said. He called 22 witnesses over two days in the drowning investigation.
“You can make everybody come in and testify. You give out immunity to people for their testimony, and so you can force a lot of people to testify that you otherwise cannot force to testify,” Winebrenner explained.
“That’s the one place I’m looking at actually doing this, and believe me, I do not want to do this,” she said. “It’s a whole bunch of process I’ve never, ever seen used.”
Despite their rarity in northeast Indiana, grand juries have been making national news in cases involving police shootings across the U.S.
“Frankly, it’s a way for the grand jury to say there’s no case here, which the public is more likely to buy than when a prosecutor says there’s no case here,” Winebrenner said. “Sometimes grand juries are used to get the heat off the prosecutor for telling people there is no criminal charge here. I don’t think that’s a legitimate way to do it.”
Winebrenner said she sees only two valid reasons for calling a grand jury.
“One is if you just, flat-out don’t know whether there’s enough evidence to prove the charge. You can take it to a grand jury to see what they think. That one just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me,” she said.
“If it’s about making a decision whether to charge or not, that’s what I was elected to do,” Winebrenner said. “Most of the time … it’s a cop-out to use a grand jury.”
If Winebrenner decides to call a grand jury, she said, “I’m only interested in it for evidence gathering. I’m not sure I would ask whether they would indict or not. I just want to gather the evidence. You don’t have to ask whether they would indict or not. It could simply be the forum for me bringing people in and forcing them to testify.”
A state organization for prosecuting attorneys has been encouraging greater use of grand juries, Winebrenner said. She may seek its advice and also plans to consult with Musser about what he learned in his grand jury process.
With a great deal of paperwork required to empanel a grand jury, “It would be the very rare case when that benefit would be worth the extra work,” Winebrenner said.
During her 24 years in the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office — the last 15 as the elected prosecutor, “I simply have always been able to find a different way to get the evidence” than using a grand jury, until now, she said.
The last time LaGrange County used a grand jury, in 2009, the case ended in a highly controversial result.
In connection with the death of 15-month-old Alissa Guernsey, a LaGrange County grand jury indicted Christy Shaffer in June 2009 on charges of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, a Class B felony; and neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury, a Class C felony.
Shaffer pleaded guilty to the Class B felony charge during court proceedings Feb. 9, 2011, and was sentenced to serve four years in prison.
Judge J. Scott VanDerbeck later modified Shaffer’s sentence to only 77 days, after she had served that length of time in prison. Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Wible vehemently argued against the modification.
Wible later said the grand jury filed the correct charge against Shaffer, based on the evidence. He said a second trial for Shaffer would violate double-jeopardy protections.
“There’s nothing more that can be done on the criminal side of this case,” Wible said at the time.
Reacting to Shaffer’s early release from prison, people opposing the judge’s decision staged annual protests outside the LaGrange County Courthouse for several years after the toddler’s death, calling for a new charge of murder to be filed in the case.
In controversial cases, including police shootings, “I think the public generally thinks, ‘Let’s get a grand jury, because they’ll do what the prosecutor won’t do,’” Winebrenner said.
“People get very upset when charges aren’t brought in what I call tragedies,” she added. “There are lot of tragedies in which there are no charges to bring. Every time somebody dies, it’s a tragedy, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a crime that can be prosecuted.”
