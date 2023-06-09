ANGOLA — With a snip of oversized scissors, business owner Theresa Steele celebrated a new office location with friends, community leaders and members of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting ceremony held on May 25.
Steele Business Coaching, now located at 2655 N. S.R. 127, focuses on small to mid-sized businesses who have experienced success but for various reasons have reached a plateau in their growth. Steele is a Professional EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System®) Implementer® serving the tri-state area of northeast Indiana as well as Greater Fort Wayne.
Mayor Richard Hickman was on hand for the ceremony and applauded Steele’s growth and
commitment to the community.
“It’s nice to see a business grow and choose to stay here in our area,” said Hickman. “(Steele)’s
been a devoted member of this community and is a business owner we can be proud to support. We’ll be anxiously awaiting what comes next for her and what she’ll accomplish next.”
Steele Business Coaching was started in 2012 and has grown to include more staff. The new location is in a multi-unit office space with other area businesses, including a chiropractic and wellness practice.
“This is a great day to celebrate,” said chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt. “Whenever we bring out the big scissors, it’s exciting. We know we are watching a business take a big leap into its success.”
Steele was quick to share the success with those that continue to support her entrepreneurial journey.
“I am so grateful to each and every one of you standing here with me,” Steele said. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you all. You’ve supported me, cheered me on and kept me going. It’s great to be in a community where you know you aren’t alone.”
To learn more about Steele Business Coaching, visit steelebc.com.
