FREMONT — Bill “Three Paws” Elias repurposed some old slats of wood this year, painting a bright-colored name on each.
“Goat,” “Sparrow Hawk,” “Elk Striker,” “Snow Owl,” “Snow Hawk,” “Lobo,” “Tracker,” “Man Who Walks Like a Dog,” “Wild Woman,” “Teddy Bear” and more are remembered on the rustic plaques hung in the gazebo. All of them once walked the grounds of Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve.
Years ago, fall and spring rendezvous at the preserve, 6975 N. Ray Road, attracted people from across the country for camping, trading, singing and the retelling of age-old stories.
Elias isn’t sure anyone will show up this year. Many, like George “Goat” Trindle, who started the Wild Winds rendezvous two decades ago, are gone.
This year, some younger people expressed interest in the rendezvous, said Elias. Traditional lodges are welcomed in an area near the gazebo Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18.
Rustic camping for those who do not have pre-1840s-inspired gear will be offered in a separate area for the weekend.
“If people want to come out and camp here,” said Elias, “they are more than welcome to come.”
Black Buffalo
In 2002, the Black Buffalo Society was formed, based at Wild Winds and paying homage to stately wood bison bulls. The Black Buffalo Society was central to the twice-a-year rendezvous, which brought people of all ages and interests to the spacious preserve.
A rendezvous recreates an early American trading post. People barter for wares and live like their ancestors.
“They can’t have cell phones or cans of pop,” said Elias. “It’s kind of neat to see the kids.”
Participants pay “taxes” for their spot at the gathering. It is $20 this year. Those who bring a donated item for the auction pay $10. The proceeds help purchase minerals and diatomaceous earth, dietary supplements for the buffalo.
The animals and people at the preserve have been through a lot this year, from stalled business due to COVID-19 to a massive barn fire that resulted in the loss of most of the hay stores meant to feed the bison through the winter. Linda Meyer headed a hay collection effort that has provided a nice stockpile. The barn will not be rebuilt, instead replaced with a smaller structure in another location.
The herd is stable, with an average number of calves born this spring, around 40. It is a mix of plains and wood bison. Animals are regularly harvested for food; one can eat a buffalo burger at Wild Winds or at preserve owner John Trippy’s restaurant and brewery, Father John’s, in Bryan, Ohio.
Native life
Bison were one of the most important food sources for many Native American tribes, says “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee,” a 2019 book by David Treuer following Native Americans from 1890 into the present day. Native Americans lived on the continent for many thousands of years prior to Europeans’ arrival.
Bison once numbered more than 30 million and by the late 19th century, there were only a few hundred in the wild. They were slaughtered in the mid-1800s by the likes of the infamous William “Buffalo Bill” Cody, who in one 18-month stretch claimed to have killed 4,280, says a May 13, 2016 article in The Atlantic.
While the immigrants killed the bison spitefully, to starve the Indians out of their homes, says Treuer, Native Americans revered the animals even when taking them as food.
In many Plains Indian myths, buffalo gave themselves up willingly as a food source for humans, and therefore have a special position of honor and respect, says native-languages.org/legends-buffalo. In other myths, buffalo spirits bring sacred knowledge about medicine or peace pipes to humankind.
“There is power in a buffalo — spiritual, magic power,” says John Fire Lame Deer in a 1972 book by Richard Erdoes, “Lame Deer, Seeker of Visions — The Life of a Sioux Medicine Man.”
Sharing stores
Elias tells the stories of the bison and their significance to the Native American culture. The rendezvous have also paid tribute to the buffalo.
The past leaders of the Wild Winds rendezvous will be part of whatever festivities occur next weekend, as they are now part of the everyday experience at the ranch. When the preserve is open, guests walk from the gift shop through the gazebo for tours, past the rainbow of names. In that way the spirits of those passed greet each new visitor to a special place.
Like the buffalo themselves, Elias, 80, is part of the Wild Winds experience. A spiritual leader in Indiana’s Metis tribe, Elias loves the bison and enjoys sharing the Native American heritage they evoke.
He tells the stories over and over, day after day, to people riding in an open wagon on the rolling fields amid the huge but gentle seeming beasts.
Elias shares Native American words and customs, saying farewell in his tribe’s tongue: “tanakia.”
Sometimes, he said, he wonders if people really understand or care. But recently, his love was paid back by a little girl who visits him occasionally at the preserve.
He saw her at The Bull Pen in Fremont, he said, and after dining near her family, waved goodbye.
“Tanakia,” she said in a small, sweet voice.
Tears forming at the edges of his eyes, Elias smiled, his sun-weathered cheeks creasing.
“It makes it worthwhile,” he said.
