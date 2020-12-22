ANGOLA — The city of Angola is one step closer to following through with its plan to alter its water service rate structure, as two ordinances establishing higher rates and service charges for the municipal utility were reintroduced during Monday’s Angola Common Council meeting.
Ordinances No. 1661-2020 and 1662-2020, both introduced under new business, were given a first reading Monday. The first ordinance would increase rates for users of the water utility based on a cost-of-service study, while the second would add a new fire protection surcharge to ratepayers’ monthly utility bills.
Mayor Richard Hickman has expressed support for transitioning to a model where fire protection costs come from a surcharge on water utility bills, rather than from property taxes. Such a move, he has argued, would free up money from the city’s general fund.
The readings of both ordinances come after Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors laid out information at the Council’s Dec. 7 meeting showing the impact that the increases would have on average residential users if they were introduced at one time or phased in over a three-year period. After some discussion, Council voted 4-1 to proceed as Baker Tilly recommended, with no phase-in option for the rate changes. Councilmember David Martin provided the lone dissenting vote.
Martin, who had favored phasing in the higher rates over a three-year period and objected to utility-based fire protection, was absent from Monday’s virtual meeting where the reintroduction of both ordinances took place.
Both ordinances received unanimous support on the first readings, and will be taken up again at Council’s next meeting on Jan. 4, 2020.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Hickman congratulated Angola Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell and her staff on a clean audit of the city’s finances.
“Another really good audit that resulted in no findings or comments for the umpteenth year,” Hickman said. “I think that’s rather unusual to not have any and I think it’s extremely unusual to not have any for the 20 years I’ve been here.”
“Deb, I congratulate you and your staff, as well as our city employees. They help you get things done so we can get these audits done right.”
