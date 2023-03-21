ANGOLA — A Big Turkey Lake resident requested Monday that he wants Steuben County to either sell property it owns at the lake or start policing its use.
Kim Foster approached the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, seeking a resolution to what he calls the abuse of county owned land that abuts up against its border with LaGrange County.
Foster lives on the LaGrange side of the area in question. He said people who live on lots that do not have lakefront access are using the property to put in docks and other usages that he says should not be allowed.
"I've been taking care of your property 10 years," Foster said.
Just like the first Board of Commissioners meeting of March, commissioners learned about yet another of the many in the county's inventory of property, which is around 126 parcels, based on a simple Global Information System search of properties.
"This is yet another one of those properties," said Wil Howard, president of the board.
However, ownership of the parcel is not clear.
"The ownership is unclear because there is no deed record on file in the County recorder’s office," said Deputy Auditor Kim Meyers.
Foster said in addition to maintaining the property — following the footsteps of an ancestor — he has planted at least one tree on it. He claims a neighbor removed the tree.
He said people who have been using the county's property have dredged the lakefront area, presumably without a permit from any number of agencies that regulate construction in lakes.
He also said people were putting structures on the property as well as placing docks. Both the Steuben County and LaGrange County GIS photographs show one dock attached to the property.
"We have reached a stalemate at what I can do," Foster said.
The bad news for Foster, perhaps, is that the process of the county selling the property doesn't necessarily mean he would end up with it.
As County Attorney Don Stuckey explained, if the county wanted to sell the property it would have to be put out for a competitive bidding process.
The properties in question do not appear to be large enough for structures. One is a smallish triangle. The other follows road rights of way. Foster said the triangular parcel is 50-feet-by-50-feet-by5-feet.
On March 6 the commissioners pondered what to do with a parcel on West Otter Lake that the county acquired in 2001. It might be large enough to build on.
At that meeting, commissioners decided to conduct a study of its inventory of properties to determine whether it was necessary to keep them. During that meeting, Howard said if the properties could be put on the tax rolls, that would be a desirable end. To do that, the county would have to sell them to private entities.
