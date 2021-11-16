WASHINGTON — Trine University's RN-to-BSN program has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
At its October meeting, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education Board of Commissioners determined the program met all four accreditation standards, with no compliance concerns. The board granted accreditation through 2026.
"I'm excited that we not only earned accreditation, but that the CCNE granted it for five years, which is a remarkable achievement for a new program," said Sharon Willey, program director. "I'm thankful for the support we have received from the university to launch a quality nursing program, and grateful to the pioneering students who have helped us build upon and refine this program."
Launched in the fall of 2020, Trine University's RN-to-BSN program, offered completely online, allows registered nurses to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in as little as one year. The Institute of Medicine recommends that 80% of nurses complete a BSN, which has been shown to better patient outcomes, fewer hospital readmission rates and lower mortality rates.
The program is offered through Trine's College of Health Professions in partnership with TrineOnline. Launched in 2014 and currently offering programs at Trine's Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne and online, the school offers Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Studies and Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology programs as well as the RN-to-BSN.
Trine plans to launch a Master of Science in Nursing program, with the option to earn nursing certificates, in January, and a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in fall 2022.
"There continues to be an acute need for healthcare professionals throughout this region and our nation, and Trine University is rising to meet this need by continually expanding our curriculum," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "For generations, we have produced leaders in engineering, business, education and many other areas, and we look forward to watching the career trajectories of the Trine alumni who will provide and guide healthcare in the future."
For more information about Trine University nursing programs, visit trine.edu/nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.