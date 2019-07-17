Three people arrested on Monday by officers
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Summer R. Herwarth, 41, of the 300 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Breanna N. Kline, 23, of the 1000 block of North Court Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Nathan A. Lundgren, 26, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
