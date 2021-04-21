ANGOLA — Steuben County families with young children will have at least one more pre-school option this fall, as the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a plan to establish a pre-kindergarten program during Tuesday's board meeting.
Dubbed the "Arbor Park Montessori Early Learning Center," the pre-kindergarten program for children ages 3-6 will be housed at Carlin Park Elementary School and use the Montessori method, which focuses on the natural stages of early child development by preparing an environment that cultivates a desire to learn.
The state of Indiana does not provide funding to school districts for pre-school programs, so the MSD program is funded completely through student tuition.
Tuition will be charged at a rate of $130 per week. However, the District is currently seeking vouchers and scholarships for income-eligible families to cover or help with the cost of tuition.
"The program has to be self-sufficient," MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson said. "So we're looking at that tuition, between $130 and $140 a week, which again, we hear that's what people are paying for daycare, not quality pre-school programs. So we're excited to be able to offer that to the community."
"We sure want to work with families to get the tuition support in place, but if we're unable to do that we'll still have roughly 100 families who want to take advantage of it," he said. "With 20 to a section, that's four sections. We've got six classrooms available, and I'd love to fill up all six."
Spaces for the program are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Families must pre-register via the District's website to secure a spot. A districtwide email with information about the program was sent to MSD parents Wednesday.
Families who live in the MSDSC school district will have priority access to openings until June 30. Any remaining spaces on July 1 will be made available to students outside the MSDSC district boundaries. Families outside MSDSC should still register now to reserve their spots on the waiting list should one become necessary.
Now that MSD's board has approved the program, the District will begin looking to hire a director, teachers and instructional assistants and get them trained.
"There's going to be a lot of moving parts, a lot of things that are going to have to take place here pretty quick so we can get rolling this fall," Wilson said.
