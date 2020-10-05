Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jackson O. Atkinson, 22, of the 400 block of East Felicity Street, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Terry J. Bussing, 38, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Johnathon E. Garvie, 24, of the 9000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested on U.S. 20 on a felony charge of possession of a syringe.
• Neil F. Garvie, 70, of the 9000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Hannah Gore, 40, of the 1000 block of East Montgomery Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on East Maumee Street at Washington Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Shanna Ketcham, 54, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Ethan J. Love, 19, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 275N, arrested on C.R. 200W at Orland Road on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
• Michael G. Meyer, 40, of the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 350E on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Andrew J. Migas, 21, of the 50000 block of South Wolfe Bridge Drive, Granger, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Ken A. Miller, 58, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested at Maumee and McKinley streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jamie S. Prater, 31, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 8000 block of West C.R. 150N on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Chad A. Sowles, 47, of the 800 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Robby A. Wilber, 18, of the 6000 block of North Maplecrest Drive, Orland, arrested in the 6000 block of North S.R. 327 on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement.
