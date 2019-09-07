ANGOLA — Every year, the Cameron Hospital Auxiliary holds its card party fundraiser.
This year’s fundraiser will take place from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola.
“This annual party is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Auxiliary President Sandy Duncan. “We’ve always held it at St. Anthony’s and they are so gracious to let us use their fellowship hall.”
The party is always held in September and is $5 to get in the door. Tickets are available at the hospital gift shop or at the door on the day of the fundraiser.
That fee also gets the ticketholder entered to win a door prize. Duncan said last year, almost all 120-plus people through the door were awarded a door prize.
The afternoon event also has a 50/50 prize raffle with prizes including a Coach purse, a handmade quilt and an accent furniture piece donated from Wayside valued at $600 as well as three month memberships to the YMCA of Steuben County or Anytime Fitness.
Tickets for the 50/50 are available during the event and are $6 for five tickets or $1 apiece.
People don’t have to just play card games, though plenty will have games going, to attend the afternoon.
Duncan said people can bring game tables and play anything.
“We will have people playing bridge, dominoes, euchre, mahjongg, and it’s just a fun afternoon,” she said.
There will be desserts and refreshments available during the party for guests to enjoy.
The 2018 card party brought in a net amount of $1,520. Duncan said they hope to top that with the 2019 fundraiser.
Cindy Nowicki heads up the fundraisers as auxiliary vice president and, says Duncan, does an excellent job.
“We’ve got a really good functioning board,” Duncan said.
Each auxiliary fundraiser, whether it’s bake sales, the card party or something else, has net funds the auxiliary uses to give back to the hospital in some way.
Duncan said, for example, the auxiliary was able to purchase four new surgical recovery chairs as well as donating money to the Stop the Bleed program.
The auxiliary does more than just fundraisers, too. Members can be seen working the gift shop, assisting in surgery restocking supplies, helping at the service desk and more.
“Pick what you like to do and we can find a spot for you,” Duncan said.
The auxiliary is open to all ages. Those interested in joining may contact Jennifer Gibson, director of business development, community wellness and marketing, by calling 667-5766.
