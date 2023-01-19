ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson is doing his homework on possible upgrades to the Steuben County Jail, which turned 30 years old last year.
So far, Robinson has been working with Trane Technologies on an upgrade to the jail that, based on early, ballpark estimates, could run in the range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million.
Trane has done an evaluation of all of the systems at the jail, not the physical infrastructure, per se. This includes such items as a new roof, building controls, its boiler, domestic water piping, lighting and many other items.
“Thirty years, most of this is at the end of its life,” Commissioner Andy Laughlin said at a recent meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Just last year the jail’s chiller system was replaced. That work was budgeted at a cost of $175,000.
Meanwhile, estimates for the upgrades provided to Robinson were called broad.
Recommendations from Trane also included putting in a grinder pump system for sewage and solar. A presentation was made to Commissioners on Jan. 3 by Joan Garbaciak from Trane.
The company is currently working with Noble County on upgrades at its jail, but solar isn’t being embraced in Albion.
If solar were to be added to the jail, it would have to be on the roof surface because there isn’t any available land. The report from Trane also said roof space over the Steuben County Annex, which the jail wraps about, could be employed, also.
“While there isn’t a large opportunity for open land to add solar, ballasted roof panels on either the jail or the annex would be a viable option. Considering the high kilowatt hour rate, this could be a reasonable payback option,” the report said.
Estimates for the solar system and the grinder pump were not included in the broader cost estimate.
Outside of the cost of personnel, utilities make up the greatest expense at the jail.
Total utility costs are almost $174,000 a year. Of that, $132,352 is for electric and $41,449 for natural gas.
The cost for utilities runs about $2.17 per square foot for the building that is about 80,000 square feet. The industry standard, said information from Trane, was $1.67 per square foot.
The other utility cost is sewer and water, which runs about $29,000 annually.
One area where Trane might be able to help tighten up utility costs is by conducting a building envelope study that might identify air leaks.
Funding for the work has not been identified.
“There’s an opportunity through the American Rescue Plan. It qualifies,” Garbaciak said.
