Six people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sal A. Cole, 48, of Bitely, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Edward L. Griffiths, 33, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 300E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Bryant G. Morrill, 32, of the 00 block of Peckham Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 400N on charges of felony identity deception and misdemeanor fraud and false identity statement.
• Dustin R. Pinnington, 34, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Roger W. Raske, 26, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years and operating without ever having received a license.
• Steffon L. Ring, 20, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested in the 1800 block of North C.R. 200W on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.