ANGOLA — With recommendations from the local health department and Gov. Eric Holcomb's statements canceling gatherings or events with more than 250 people, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone the Ebbie Awards until a later date can be determined.
This decision was not made lightly and was made with a heavy heart. There was a lot of discussion regarding the safety and well-being of our community and the chamber believes it is in the best interests of everyone.
Those currently registered should wait for more details of the new date once it is scheduled. The chamber will communicate with all attendees, sponsors and nominees separately via social media, telephone and email.
"We appreciate the ongoing support of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce and its members as we navigate through these unfortunate circumstances," said Executive Director Julia Hewitt in an email.
The chamber is looking forward to recognizing the leaders, premier businesses and individuals in the local community at the event.
Please do not hesitate to call the Chamber office at 665-3512 or email Julia@angolachamber.org if you have any questions.
