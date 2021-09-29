FREMONT — Fremont Public Library Director Gary Green updated the board of trustees during its monthly meeting Monday on progress made concerning issues stemming from an electric surge caused by a power outage earlier this year.
Green said the circuit boards controlling the sewer pumps needed to be replaced after the surge caused both pumps to fail.
The sewer had backed up a “few months ago and we had to have T. Frederick Electric Motors come,” Green said. “They pumped out the tank and discovered that our pumps had burned out.”
Last week, due to an unpleasant order, Green said the library was forced to close early. Green added that the circuit board has since been replaced and the sewer system is working as it should.
“This is when we started looking at generators. We are discussing whether it is worth the cost,” Green said, adding that he received a bid from Hi-Tech for both diesel and natural gas generators but is still waiting to receive bids from Two Brothers and Reeves Electric.
“We emphasized that we were just in the data gathering stage,” Green said. “We are not saying we are getting a generator. We do want to know what benefits it would provide.”
The power outages caused further issues for the library, Green told the board.
“Some occurred in the dead of night and lasted longer than our UPS backups could last and our servers crashed,” he said. “We were able to rebuild the Oracle database on our TLC Server and recover the check-in and check-outs. But we were without our circulation and catalog during the recovery.”
Green said patrons were unable to utilize resources provided by the library, including audiobooks and Hoopla and Overdrive for ebooks, while the server was down.
Green said he is also looking into the use of solar energy and most recently spoke with Shawn and Kristen Peet of Aurora Capital Energy in Angola.
“We looked at electric bills and where we could put solar panels,” Green said.
Green said he received a quote for 72 panels to be placed on an area on the library’s roof, reducing the library’s electric bill by 20% after a nearly 9-year payback recovery.
“We are also trying to talk with the schools as they have a solar field,” Green added.
Green said the library has additional expenses it is looking into such as replacing the air conditioning fans and the boilers and is waiting to receive quotes from Hattersley, the library’s HVAC company.
“The AC is the old Freon which is hard to get,” Green told the board. “New AC systems made since 2010 no longer rely on Freon, instead using Puron, that has been shown not to harm the ozone.”
Green said the library recently spent $8,000 in repairs for its AC units and that new Puron units would subsequently lower electric bills.
Adding to the library’s extensive updates, Green told the board of trustees that the drinking fountain filters needed to be replaced and that of the received quotes from Hattersley and Culligan he opted to use Culligan as its quote was “about half the price” of the other.
Green also updated the board on one component of his succession plan to replace current bookkeeper Harold Arndt with Paula Thomas. The board approved a resolution to name Thomas the assistant treasurer for the library.
“She also works the circulation desk,” Green said.
Lisa Eisinger, children's librarian, reported that the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge received nine new applicants over the last two weeks.
The most recent youth to complete the challenge was Drake Knapp. In September, Carter Bryan and Parker Robinson also completed the challenge.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be at Fremont Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, for wellness, immunizations, screenings and more for children up to 18-years-old. Parents can schedule an appointment by calling 877-774-8632. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Green said the new patron library cards were delivered. At last month’s meeting, Green told the board he had ordered new cards after running out from a surplus in membership.
The Fremont Board of Trustees will gather for its next monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the community meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.