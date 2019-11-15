ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Austin K. Cox, 23, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Austin L. Freed, 21, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Camden, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Dimitri N. Kruse, 28, of the 1000 block of Beckland Drive, arrested on fugitive warrant.
• Joseph L. McCoy, 38, of the 100 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, on a felony warrant alleging contempt of court.
