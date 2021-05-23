All local counties rated yellow for COVID
INDIANAPOLIS — All four northeast-corner Indiana counties are in the yellow rating for COVID-19 spread now, said information from the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The ratings marked a departure from the previous few weeks, as Steuben County finally moved out of orange. DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble remained in yellow.
DeKalb County cases improved significantly to 52 per 100,000, compared to 121 per 100,000 last week, while test positivity dipped again to 5.71% from 6.94% last week — putting the county on the verge of a blue rating that requires positivity below 5%.
Steuben County’s per-capita case rate fell by almost 50% to 104 cases per 100,000. Test positivity dropped from 12.07% last week to 9.09%.
LaGrange County saw its rate remain at 65 cases per 100,000. Positivity also dipped considerably to 9.01% from 10.67% the previous week.
Noble County saw a decrease in its case rate to 106 per 100,000 from 134 a week ago, while positivity dropped to 5.18% from 5.77% last week.
Overall, the state improved its rankings. No counties are ranked in red, and only three are orange, down by 50% from the previous week.
Hamilton school projects move forward
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday awarded contracts for several facility improvement projects at the school campus.
Last month, the board authorized Superintendent Tony Cassel to take the first steps in moving forward with projects that will be paid for by the district’s rainy day fund. Monday Cassel presented contracts for the board’s approval.
Global Paving and Asphalt, LLC was awarded a contract for exterior paving for $41,500.
The board awarded NEI Glass a contract to replace the school building’s front entryway for $48,325.
Barton Coe Vilamaa will provide architectural services for installing new tennis courts and will be paid 5% of hard construction cost. Last month, Cassel said he would like to see six tennis courts installed in a field north of the water tower.
The board awarded a contract to replace the kitchen freezer and cooler to Eek’s Refrigeration for $29,283.
DeKalb puts moratorium on solar farms
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday declared a 60-day moratorium on applications for new commercial solar farms in the county.
The action comes in response to reports that a private company is signing leases for a 1,600-acre solar farm south of Butler.
The purpose of the moratorium is “to give the county an opportunity to study” what should be included in an ordinance to regulate solar farms, said County Attorney James McCanna. “It’s not pro or con.”
The moratorium does not affect solar installations for residential use, McCanna said.
Commissioners acted after listening to a rural Butler resident express his concerns about the proposed solar farm.
County Commissioners President Bill Hartman said he believes county officials could approve setbacks of 500 feet from homes for solar panels. Hartman questioned whether a setback of 150 feet from property lines might be too much.
Health officer endorses mask-optional policy
AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1.
Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday.
“Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
“This seems possible based on the greater effectiveness of masks for those who choose to wear them, the low COVID-positive case rate of 3-6 per day in the county, and the absence of rapid-spreading, more virulent strains of COVID virus in this area,” Souder added.
“Reassessment of the mask policy will be ongoing and adjusted as necessary,” he concluded. Souder said he probably will review the situation with schools at least every 30 days.
Avilla considers two major projects
AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council is pondering a pair of high-ticket items it was presented during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The council did not make any formal decisions as it mulls over $2.6 million in proposed improvements to its sewer plant and $1.739 million in expansion costs for the Avilla Fire Department.
During April’s meeting, the council heard about work that needs done to update the Avilla Wastewater Treatment Plant, and requested the consultant come in to go over the proposed scope of what needs to be done to keep the plant in government compliance.
On March 17, the council voted to take a deeper look at what a fire station expansion might look like — and potentially cost.
The council voted 2-0 to approve a $7,100 contract with Fort Wayne-based Elevatus Architecture to provide preliminary schematic drawings of what an expanded fire station might look like at its current location.
The plans call for expanding to the south of the current fire station, adding a 45-foot by 100-foot drive-through bay to allow for larger fire apparatus.
Central Noble employees awarded stipends
ALBION — The Central Noble school board Tuesday unanimously approved a $1,000 stipend to most full- and part-time employees for all the extra duties they had to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to corporation business manager Tyler Osenbaugh, just under $155,000 in stipends were given out. That will be paid from the second distribution of CARES Act funds.
The second round of distributions totaled $568,000, with the remainder paying for allowances the corporation had to make in regards to social distancing. The salaries of the school nurses through the next two years also will be paid for through CARES Act dollars.
The resolution approved by the school board gave $1,000 to all of the corporation’s employees who were working prior to Feb. 1, 2021. Each full or part-time employee who started work after Feb. 1 will receive a $250 stipend.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said the extra work by employees, from custodial staff to certified teachers, merited the stipend.
Steuben weighs off-road vehicle rules
ANGOLA — A ordinance that would allow off road vehicles to operate on Steuben County roads was broached again by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The board took under advisement a draft ordinance that was presented by Brent Shull, Hamilton Town Manager.
Shull came to the meeting with about a dozen proponents of ORVs and golf cart use on public roads.
“I do think there’s a place for every vehicle to run over our roads,” said Shull, who pointed out that Steuben is one of two counties in the 3rd congressional district to not have ordinances regulating use of ORVs and golf carts on roads.
During the discussion Monday, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said he would enforce whatever law is on the books.
Robinson said each year his officers enforce the law and at time spend a lot of effort on golf carts. To keep up with an ordinance allowing carts and ORVs on the roads, Robinson said, it would take additional police officers.
