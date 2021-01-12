ANGOLA — It’s going to be a busy year for members of the Angola Plan Commission.
That was the message Vivian Likes, Angola’s director of economic development and planning, delivered to Plan Commission members during a virtual meeting Monday evening.
“I’ve got a case for two more annexations in the near future,” Likes said, referring to possible upcoming opportunities for the municipality to annex more land. “It’s going to be a busy year.”
Likes had been briefing members on what is in store for 2021 during Monday’s meeting, which was not only the Plan Commission’s first meeting of the new year, but also the body’s first meeting since Nov. 18, 2020.
City officials are expecting 2021 to be a banner year for development in Angola. Multiple housing projects are on tap, including an assisted-living community, and several subdivisions. Approval of those projects falls under the Plan Commission’s responsibilities.
Likes told the seven Plan Commission members who were present at Monday’s meeting that they will likely have a busy docket come spring, as developers will want to begin construction as early as possible, provided there isn’t an abundance of snow.
“Weather permitting, they’re going to want to start moving dirt in March,” she said.
In addition to its routine business, the Plan Commission is set to review and update Angola’s Comprehensive Plan this year.
Jeff Martin will reprise his role as Plan Commission president for 2021, with Craig Williams as vice president and Likes as the body’s secretary. All three were reelected unanimously.
The Angola Plan Commission meets next on Monday, Feb. 8.
