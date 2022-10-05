ANGOLA — Though national headlines warn of teacher shortages, the annual Teacher by Trine Education Summit held at Trine University reflected a healthy interest in the profession among young people.
A record 149 students attended on Sept. 23, representing high schools in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
"As an educator, it is encouraging to see the passion for making a difference in the lives of students that is demonstrated by the continued growth in the Teacher by Trine event," said Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education at Trine University.
"Each year our students leave inspired, motivated and filled with knowledge about the field of education," said Kayla Monville, director for education professions at the Branch Area Careers Center.
Monville brought 32 students to the event, including seven who attended for a second year.
"Trine's education department does a fantastic job making students feel comfortable on campus, inspiring them with a great motivational speaker, breakout sessions, filling their bellies in the food court, and then leaving students with a feeling of appreciation," she said.
Indiana high schools represented at the event were: Angola High School, Carmel High School, DeKalb High School, Fremont High School, Garrett High School, Heritage High School, Homestead High School, Lakeland High School, Leo Junior-Senior High School, New Haven High School, Northwood High School, Prairie Heights High School and Woodlan Junior-Senior High School.
Michigan high schools in attendance were: Branch Area Careers Center, Bronson High School, Caledonia High School, Coldwater Senior High School, Hackett Catholic Central High School, Hillsdale Academy, Pansophia Academy, Pittsford Area High School Quincy High School, South Lyon High School, Sturgis High School and Williamston High School.
Students from Edgerton, Hicksville and Montpelier high schools in Ohio also attended.
Teacher by Trine is designed for high school juniors and seniors who are considering education as a career. The daylong event includes hands-on professional development activities, breakout sessions led by Trine University education professors, a campus tour, lunch and door prizes.
"Teacher by Trine offers not only practical skills, but discussion of the challenges and joys of education by Trine faculty and education students," said Kline. "By sharing how they can become effective educators, we want to build on the love that students already have for teaching."
Monville said in addition to providing "professional development on steroids" for the high school students, Teacher by Trine also offers a more focused opportunity to learn about the university.
"Students only have a few days to take for college tours and typically save these for colleges a little further from home. Some students are unable to visit a college," she said. "This event allows students to get more than a typical college tour. They receive individual attention, get to meet the professors, and interact with students on campus. They also get a glimpse of the higher education they will receive from attending Trine."
The education summit is part of continued efforts by the Franks School of Education at Trine University to meet the growing need for skilled teachers throughout northeast Indiana and beyond. With its numbers growing more than 180% over the past six years despite teacher education enrollment declining nationally, Trine has boasted 100 percent employment for its teacher education majors for more than a decade.
