Eight people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Hunter A. Clark, 25, of the 25000 block of Mintdale Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of West Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David Gregg, 36, of the 600 block of North Flint Road, arrested in the 1700 block of West Feather Valley Road, Fremont, on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Scotty R. Holiday, 53, of the 100 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 200 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Colgan R. Karcher, 21, of the 300 block of West Front Street, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of a minor consuming alcohol.
• Gary S. Kay, 68, of the 3400 block of Squawfeld Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the 00 block of West S.R. 120 on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Donald E. Thorndyke, 47, of the 25600 block of Bogen Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 4000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
• Fernanda S. Tirador, 23, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 127 and C.R. 150S on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cora Yoder, 55, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 700 block of South Wayne Street on a felony fugitive warrant, a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
