BEDFORD — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a bald eagle Saturday is up to $1,000.
An adult, female bald eagle was found near the White River in Lawrence County with a gunshot wound. It later died from its injuries en route to the Indiana Raptor Center in Brown County.
Lawrence County animal control officer Lola Nicholson went to the location near Dixie Highway after the call was received Saturday by Lawrence County dispatch. She has a raptor rehab center in Buddha and has received training in raptor care.
“As soon as dispatch called, I ran out there and picked it up. When I found it, it was on the ground, its wing was obviously broken,” Nicholson said. “You could tell immediately it had been shot. It was wheezing, so that told me it had blood in its lung cavity.”
Within a few minutes, Nicholson knew the bird’s injuries were serious and outside the scope of her training and experience with treating injured raptors.
“We got in the car to take it to Brown County to the Indiana Raptor Center and it passed before we got to Heltonville,” she said.
Nicholson said she believed the eagle was at least 10 years old and was very likely one of a pair of eagles she often sees perched in a dead tree at the White River bridge.
“I’ve been watching it for five years, and it had its white feathers when I started watching it,” she said.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resource reports Indiana Conservation officer Ryan Jahn is investigating the shooting.
Killing a bald eagle is a federal crime. Bald eagles were removed from the federal Endangered Species List in 2007, but remain protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to a year and a fine of up to $100,000.
“It’s so very upsetting. We work so hard to save these animals when they are hurt and to find one that someone intentionally killed,” she said. “This eagle wasn’t a nuisance, it wasn’t attacking anything, there was zero reason to shoot this bird.”
Nicholson said, even though eagles are predators, they rarely pose a threat to pets.
“This eagle weighed not quite 10 pounds. It’s not physically possible to snatch your beagle away,” she said.
The initial reward from DNR for information leading to an arrest was $200. Donations from individuals and raptor groups increased it to $1,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536 or its anonymous tip line at (800) -TIPIDNR.
Outside of accidental and, in this case, intentional injury, Nicholson said the greatest threat eagles face is lead poisoning.
“We are losing eagles at an alarming rate,” she said. “The Indiana Raptor Center has lost two or three this year.”
Lead poisoning can occur when eagles ingest something that contains lead, for example, eating a gutted deer that has been shot.
