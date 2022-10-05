ANGOLA — Almost 4,000 visitors came to the downtown for the Cruise to the Monument this year, said Angola Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay during the last Common Council meeting.
The Historic Preservation Commission later discussed improvements that can be made to the Cruise next year.
“It was quite a success, everything seemed to go pretty smoothly,” said Barclay.
She said later during the Historic Preservation Commission that the city prepared the map for the event, and it stuffed the registration bags and prior to that city employees posted on social media about the cruise.
Commission member Hope Wilson mentioned that not many visitors came to enjoy Historic Transportation Tours sponsored by the commission that focused on various city structures that housed businesses related to the transportation industry.
“We have six people who paused,” said Wilson about one of the tour stations.
Lee Sauer, president of the commission, said one of the possible reasons for that was that Cruise to the Monument participants’ aims were different from attending Angola history tours. Other commission members added that people coming to the event were different from those coming to the city for shopping.
“I do think the cruising crowd is really different. It’s older guys; they want to stay close to their cars, they want to talk,” said Sauer.
Alexis Busselberg, executive director of the Angola Main Street, suggested to bear that in mind for the next year as the city hosts another event where Historic Transportation Tours might be more appropriate would be during the Angola American History Fest.
“A bunch of history buffs are in the area, and maybe we missed that market,” said Busselberg.
She said for next year, it was potentially a better idea to explore the collaboration of American History Fest and historic tours. The Commission mentioned that American History Fest hosts more activities that attract visitors, and this year one of those attractions was the nationally acclaimed Ladies for Liberty band.
History train was another popular attraction at American History Fest with people coming from different states for it. Busselberg all in all 15,000 people took a train ride that weekend, and that was only those who bought the tickets, and even more came to the area.
“I had someone from Colorado cause I worked there that day on Saturday, there was someone from Colorado and someone from Pennsylvania,” said Busselberg.
Sauer reminded that downtown history walking tours done in the past were an event by themselves and were popular, too. Another suggestion included to hold Cline Museum open during major history events to “add some more jewels to that necklace.”
