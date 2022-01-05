ANGOLA — The deadline is approaching for area high school students looking to earn cash prizes for their business and technology ideas through Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge competition.
High school students must submit projects by Jan. 26 to be considered.
Presented by Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana, and Trine innovation 1, the Challenge offers top prizes of $1,000 and second prizes of $500 for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology submitted by high school students.
There is no entry fee. Registration is available at trine.edu/i1challenge.
Finalists will present their projects on Feb. 9 to a panel of judges in a format similar to popular television pitch shows. Students may choose to make their presentation in person or remotely.
Entries in the business category should focus on a new business idea or service. For the technology innovation category, participants are encouraged to think about technological inventions or advances.
There is also a College and Higher division with a deadline of March 10 and presentations on March 24. The College and Higher division offers $3,000 top prizes and $1,000 second prizes.
For more information, email Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1, at blumej@trine.edu or visit innovation1.org and click on the i1 Challenge link in the navigation menu.
The Innovation Challenge debuted in 2014 and has been financially supported by Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.