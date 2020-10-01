ANGOLA — After spending 27 years of her life addicted to methamphetamine, Susan Nevil has turned her life around with the help of Turning Point Homeless Shelter.
Her success is immortalized now on the walls of the shelter, much like the success of others who have come through the program will be after a handprint ceremony taking place today at 6 p.m. at the shelter, 600 Williams St., Angola.
“I had a really bad relationship with my kids,” Nevil said. “I have four kids, four grandbabies and another one the way.”
Due to another appointment, Nevil has to miss the ceremony, so Turning Point Executive Director Shannon Thomas made sure she was still able to take part by putting her prints on the wall early.
In and out of prison for meth, she knew after her last 14-month stint and having nowhere to go, she had to find somewhere to get to doing good, to get back on her feet.
“I had nowhere to go when I got out because I burned all of my bridges,” she said.
Her youngest daughter had told her in order to have a relationship with her and her child, Nevil had to prove that she had changed once and for all.
Coming out of jail in March, she had no driver’s license, no home, no car and no job.
Since coming to Turning Point, she’s worked the program and has not only gotten her license back, but she’s bought a car and will be moving into her own home soon.
It wasn’t always easy or fun, but Nevil said even when she had to do something she didn’t want to, she buckled down and did it anyway.
“We have chores and stuff, and while people don’t like them, you have to do them out on your own, too, so you might as well just do it,” she said. “For me, the hardest part was listening even when I didn’t want to.”
She was grateful to Thomas for letting her still be a part of the ceremony, celebrating what she has accomplished.
“It’s nice to still be able to be a part of the ceremony, to know that I completed something for myself and get to do this,” Nevil said.
Choosing pink and purple paint, she got to put her handprints on the walls with a few other women watching and congratulating her on all of her success.
“I am super proud of Susan,” said Thomas. “I’m proud of everyone who comes through here.”
Thomas said the ceremony won’t be overly elaborate, but it was important to do something to celebrate the success of so many graduates from Turning Point.
She hopes seeing the handprints serves as motivation to those coming into the shelter to succeed and complete the programs so they, too, can add their handprints to the wall.
There will be punch and cake served and each graduate in attendance will have the opportunity to put their handprints on the wall and share their testimony. Each person will also receive a certificate to celebrate their success.
“We want to celebrate them,” Thomas said. “It’s not easy to complete all of this.”
The celebration is open to the public that, and people are invited to wear face masks if they choose.
