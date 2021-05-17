ANGOLA — A possible ordinance that would allow off road vehicles to operate on Steuben County roads was broached again by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The board took under advisement a draft ordinance that was presented by Brent Shull, Hamilton Town Manager.
Shull came to the meeting with about a dozen proponents of ORVs and golf cart usage on public roads.
"I do think there's a place for every vehicle to run over our roads," said Shull, who pointed out that Steuben is one of two counties in the 3rd congressional district to not have ordinances regulating use of ORVs and golf carts on roads.
Shull pointed out that in order for golf carts to be able to run on town streets in Hamilton they have to have certain items, like turn signals, a flag on a tall post to provide visibility and the like. The town can't license them because only the state can license vehicles. But the town does provide stickers for golf carts that meet the town's regulations.
For a few sheriff's administrations, dating back nearly two decades, it has been the position that the county not allow the use of carts on county roads. One of the problems has been their speed or the lack thereof.
During the discussion Monday, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said he would enforce whatever law is on the books.
Robinson said each year his officers enforce the law and at time spend a lot of effort on golf carts. To keep up with an ordinance allowing carts and ORVs on the roads, Robinson said, it would take additional police officers.
"The point is we're not set up for that already," Robinson said.
County Attorney Don Stuckey was provided a draft ordinance to review.
"We'll take a look at (the ordinance)," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Liechty seemed against allowing carts and ORVs on county roads. Commissioner President Wil Howard said more review was needed. Commissioner Ken Shelton seemed poised to allow carts and ORVs.
"I'm just wondering what we're waiting for. We've been kicking this around for the past few administrations," Shelton said.
One complaint is that youngsters who are not licensed to drive often end up behind the wheel of golf carts.
Shull said in Hamilton parents and grand parents are held responsible for their children's actions.
"There's a lot of things you can do but you have to put it back on the parents, the grand parents," he said, adding that the adults would ultimately be responsible for tickets issued to youngsters.
Many people showed up for the discussion, but Howard took comments only from Shull and elected officials. Howard did ask for a show of hands of those favoring carts and they all were in favor of their use on the roads.
