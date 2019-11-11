FREDERICK, Maryland — iHire has just celebrated its 20th business anniversary, celebrating two decades of connecting employers with qualified job seekers.
Since 1999, iHire has helped more than 64,600 organizations across the U.S. recruit more efficiently through an industry-focused approach to talent acquisition. Today, iHire provides 56 industry-specific talent communities comprising 12.6 million career-driven candidates, along with a host of recruitment marketing solutions and services.
Founded by entrepreneur David MacFadyen in Angola, iHire began as four websites geared toward recruiting construction, accounting, legal and therapy professionals.
Combining technology with personalized service, iHire expanded into new sectors while proving the value of industry-focused recruiting: quality over quantity of applicants. With candidates five times more likely to be qualified than those found on general job boards, iHire empowers employers to recruit faster, easier, and more cost effectively. At the same time, the company helps job seekers find meaningful employment in their desired industry.
“Our vision is to be the most effective industry-focused, candidate-centric recruitment solution available,” said Steve Flook, president and CEO of iHire. “We are proud to say that today we are achieving just that. These past few years have been filled with remarkable growth, thanks to our dedicated team, data-driven business approach, and deep understanding of employers’ and job seekers’ most pressing challenges.”
iHire serves employers and recruiters of all sizes with a suite of recruitment advertising, sourcing, and employer and talent branding solutions, including a searchable resume database of 3 million active and passive candidates. For job seekers, iHire uses advanced matching algorithms to deliver the most relevant career opportunities aggregated from 30,000 online sources by its job curation team. The company also offers job seekers intuitive resume building and scoring tools, customizable job alert emails, and job search management dashboards, as well as professional resume writing services.
In addition to marking 20 years in business, 2019 brought record revenue growth for iHire, an array of accolades and awards and several new and expanded product offerings. For example, iHire recently introduced company profiles to help employers showcase their brands. The company also earned national recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ employer, garnered two Alliance for Workplace Excellence awards, and was named a Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Provider by HR Tech Outlook for the second consecutive year.
“Congratulations to everyone who has helped iHire become who we are today,” said MacFadyen, founder and executive chair of iHire. “We have always drawn from our most valuable asset — our people — to stay two steps ahead of the latest HR technologies and recruiting trends. This allows us to best serve both employers and job seekers, no matter how the labor market changes. Thank you for a great 20 years!”
iHire commemorated its 20th anniversary with a two-day celebration at its Frederick, Maryland, headquarters, complete with dinner, dancing, a scavenger hunt, special guest speakers and the premiere of a much-anticipated company video. The celebration — a complete surprise to MacFadyen — marked the first time in company history that both the Frederick and Angola offices came together under one roof.
