ANGOLA — Superintendent of Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Matt Widenhoefer made a presentation at the Angola Common Council meeting Monday night offering partnership with the school district in terms of providing a school resource officer.
“A well-trained SRO can bridge gaps between youth and law enforcement creating a positive impression,” said Widenhoefer.
Widenhoefer said there were two SROs serving the MSD from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office who are hired through a memorandum of understanding. One of the officers is retiring at the end of the year.
“We are looking to fill that position currently,” said Widenhoefer.
The superintendent stressed that some might be skeptical hearing about police officers monitoring the school buildings, however, to him and to the rest of the educators at MSD, security issues, as well as safety and well-being of their students in the school buildings, were always near and dear.
He explained that from the experience of having the SROs in the building, he observed that the officers were successful in providing a positive role model for the students. A signs of that was the fact that at times the students started bypassing the teachers and principals going straight to the SROs to have conversations.
“Sometimes that's a great conversation to have with your school resource officer who can then go and intervene to help,” said Widenhoefer.
He said that by intervening he did not mean putting the cuffs on, but being proactive in working with the students and their families.
Widenhoefer further mentioned that it was nice to have police officers at schools because the students were also getting tips on how to interact with the police if pulled over, and that there was nothing neater than seeing “two kindergarteners hanging on to officer (William) Lanoue and officer (Brad) Scare’s legs and walking them down the hallway like that because they are so excited.”
“Our SROs do a great job of building relationships, not only with parents, but with the kids and with community members,” said Widenhoefer.
He added that currently the two SROs that the districts had were responsible for the patrolling of seven school buildings and a student population of about 2,500 in total. Widenhoefer said that part of the reason they could not have an SRO in all the school buildings was finances.
He added that due to great working relationships with the Sheriff’s Office the district always has an opportunity to ask for more officers when needed and alternatively the Sheriff’s Department can call on their officers in case there is an urgent need in the community.
With that communication, Widehoefer added, he was able to ensure that a police officer would arrive on scene within the district in one to two minutes if needed, and not in up to 10 minutes as is happening in some other communities.
“But again, it's no substitute for having somebody in the building who can quickly deescalate,” said Widenhoefer.
He added that he already delivered his intent to ask the city police for the cooperation of the county commissioners, and they were excited about it. Widehoefer explained that in addition to having a Ph.D. degree, he also has a school safety specialist license, and that was also why he was so committed to the issues of school safety.
Angola Police Chief Kenneth Whitmire confirmed that they were enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with the MSD, as it can further facilitate communications between the Sheriff’s Office and Angola City Police.
“Adding another officer back in the school communicating between the two different departments we're going to be able to expand on everything that we know,” said Whitmire.
Mayor Richard Hickman summed up the conversation stating that the partnership was a good opportunity for the city, and that a memorandum of understanding between the two parties could be worked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.