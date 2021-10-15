Five people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jason S. Crozier, 49, of Lane 587 Lake James, Fremont, arrested on Lane 587 Lake James on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• William K. Frost, 32, of the 500 block of Cestnut Street, Crawfordsville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jason P. Goziez, 49, of Lane 587 Lake James, Fremont, arrested on Lane 587 Lake James on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Brian M. McClure, 50, of the 300 block of Lockwood, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Lane 587 Lake James, Fremont, on a fugitive warrant.
• Clinen H. McDonald III, 34, of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested in the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging two felony counts of failure to appear in court.
