There very well could be some frost on the pumpkins next week as an arctic blast ushers in cold air as we enter October.
AccuWeather forecasters say a massive shift in the weather pattern is on the way for North America next week. Summerlike heat is expected to build over the western United States as a surge of Arctic air is projected to plunge into the eastern half of the nation. Both high and low temperature records could be broken amid the extreme weather setup.
With forecasts calling for highs in the 80s this weekend, this might be the last time to enjoy summerlike weather until next year.
An outbreak of the coldest air since last spring will sweep across much of the Great Plains, Midwest and part of the interior South next week.
“The change in the pattern will come in two waves,” said AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys. “After a warmup during the second half of this week, an area of low pressure sweeping across southern Canada will usher in an initial cooldown.”
The first wave of cooler air will settle over the northern Plains and Great Lakes this weekend and then will filter into the Northeast early next week. The cooldown will be preceded by a substantial warmup with widespread highs in the 80s late this week and this weekend in the Eastern states.
The first push of cooler air will serve to bring temperatures back to near normal, or a little below normal for late September, and it will be limited to northern areas.
Normal highs are generally in the middle to upper 60s in the northern Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast during late September.
A second wave of cool air will follow and will be much more dramatic and longer-lasting than the first wave and should result in much lower daytime highs than prior air masses from earlier in September.
“The real cold shot will be ushered in later next week as a stronger storm system pushes from the northern Plains through the Great Lakes,” Roys said. “High pressure building down from northern Canada and a deep dip southward in the jet stream will bring a continuous flow of cold air straight from the Arctic.”
The core of the cold is expected to be aimed from the Midwest and Mississippi Valley to the western slopes of Appalachians. Temperatures are forecast to be 10-20 degrees below normal during the height of the cold shot during the first weekend of October.
