CLEAR LAKE — Ryan J. Damron, 21, of Hudson, and Devin K. Hill, 32, have each been formally charged with 15 counts of burglary to a structure, each a level 5 felony, after arrest warrants were issued Thursday by the Steuben County Superior Court, a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department report said.
Damron and Hill were tracked down to Hillsdale County, Michigan, after being found in possession of vehicles that had gone missing from a burglary at Clear Lake Storage Garages on Aug. 14.
Both suspects currently remain in custody at the Hillsdale County Jail in Hillsdale on Michigan charges related to the Steuben County case.
Damron’s bond is set at $215,000 and Hill’s is set at $35,000.
Both will be extradited to Steuben County in the near future to face the Indiana charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional criminal charges may be sought, the Sheriff’s report said.
At this time, there is nothing to indicate that there is any connection between the Clear Lake Storage Garage burglaries and the thefts that occurred in the Lake George and Long Beach Lake areas in late July.
That investigation is ongoing and has been connected to other thefts that occurred in the Crooked Lake area around the same time, police said.
