FREMONT — Anglers are invited to help the Fremont American Legion Post 257 raise funds for Steuben County veterans in need at the 7th Annual Tri-State Tip-Up Festival Jan. 19-23.
“There are plenty of activities for all to participate in the whole tri-state region,” said Rick Gessaman of The Gift of Love for Veterans Inc. “The center of the activities heads up at the Fremont American Legion.”
Although events start Wednesday, Gessaman said the “tip-ups and lures in” fishing derby kick-off is at 4 p.m., Friday, with the first weigh-in from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, and the final weigh-in no later than 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23.
Fish can be taken from any body of water across the tri-state area — Indiana, Michigan or Ohio — however, to qualify for one of the cash prizes, totaling more than $1,600, anglers must present a live pike, walleye, bluegill, crappie, perch or red ear at weigh-in.
Gessaman said that anyone attending the events can also enter for a chance to win one of several drawing prizes.
“All fish will be measured for length,” said Gessaman. “All decisions of officials are final and ties will be broken by weight.”
Gessaman said each fish entered for prizes will be displayed on a fish board and starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, anglers must be present to accept prize money.
Not all festivities are open to the public, some are reserved for American Legion members only, Gessaman said.
Tickets to enter the tip-up festival can be purchased, and all scheduled events will be held, at the Fremont American Legion Post 257, 310 S. Wayne St., Fremont.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
7 p.m. treasure hunt for American Legion members only
6:30 p.m. Texas hold’em tournament is open to the public with a $50 entry fee
Thursday, Jan. 20
6:30 p.m. corn hole tournament is open to the public with a $5 entry fee
Friday, Jan. 21
4 p.m. fishing derby
5 p.m. fish fry and specials
Saturday, Jan. 22
9 a.m.-6 p.m. first fishing derby weigh-in
Noon-1 p.m. kids indoor games
5-8 p.m. steak fry
7 p.m. karaoke
Sunday, Jan. 23
Noon-2 p.m. last fishing derby weigh-in
2:30 p.m. prize drawings and fishing derby prizes awarded
