ANGOLA — A draft ordinance that would prohibit persons from being on the mound that is home to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Angola Common Council.
The ordinance came about as a result of a discussion during the Council’s Jan. 18 meeting about whether the city could take action to keep people off of the landmark after it has increasingly been used as a staging ground for protests.
Councilman Gary Grum asked whether the city could draft an ordinance to keep demonstrators off of the site, which as a war memorial many consider to be a sacred space in the community.
The ordinance would make an exception for those granted permission by the city of Angola or Steuben County to perform maintenance or upkeep-related activities at the monument.
Any other individuals who step foot on the mound could be fined $2,500 for the first offense and $7,500 for repeat offenses, the same penalty levied for other city ordinance violations.
Currently, the draft ordinance doesn’t have any other carve outs that would allow for people to visit the mound for viewing or educational purposes.
Although the monument itself belongs to Steuben County, the city of Angola owns the land inside the traffic circle upon which the monument is located, meaning it has the legal authority to prohibit people from stepping foot on the mound.
No vote is expected on the draft ordinance Monday. Instead, council members will discuss the draft and may propose changes.
The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is dedicated to the 1,278 men who served in the Civil War from Steuben County. The monument was built in 1917 by Angola Monument Co., which was owned by E.M. Hetzler, who would later go on to serve as Angola’s mayor.
Late last spring, following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that led to numerous Black Lives Matter protests across the country, protests came to Angola, first in June on the Public Square, then on the mound and later at Angola Plaza that’s a block north of the Square.
First the Black Lives Matter followers protested, followed by individuals carrying white lives matter signs, the finally by a group aligned with Blue Lives Matter and the campaign of President Donald Trump. The protests went on weekly, typically on Fridays.
At least one protester was on the mound Friday afternoon, a sight that has become common place in Angola.
