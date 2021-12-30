ANGOLA — Various members of the community braved the snow Tuesday and headed over to the Trine University’s Thunder Ice Arena to take advantage of open skate night and support the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Admission for open skate night is usually $8 for members of the public, but skaters on Tuesday could hit the ice simply by offering a donation to the Humane Shelter. Shelter Board President Tracey Floto was present to accept donations and offer information on various animals that were ready to be adopted, some of which accompanied her to the ice rink.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, animal adoptions have been paid for through the end of the year, so the animals with Floto on Tuesday were able to go home that day as soon as the adoption papers were finished.
“They’re really good animals,” Floto said about the two kittens that had come to the rink with her.
Many attendees stopped to give the furry friends a warm hello as they gave their bagged donations to Floto.
While food and blankets are always welcome at the shelter, Floto said that one of the most beneficial donations is non-clumping litter.
“One of the things that we use a lot of is the non-clumping kitty litter because we empty the litter every day,” Floto said.
Lately, such time-consuming work has only been harder for the shelter since many members of the staff have been out sick due to COVID.
As such, Floto said that aside from donations and kindness toward the animals, the shelter would also benefit from a little kindness and consideration for the staff.
“We’re asking for a little bit of patience right now,” Floto said. “Answering the phone isn’t a priority; cleaning out the litter boxes is. So if you call, leave a message, and you just have to call one time a day. If we don’t get back to you, you can try us again the next day.”
The shelter has experienced many obstacles this year, including a cat illness and a lack of director, but things are starting to look up, as the cat quarantine has finally lifted and a new leader has joined the shelter.
Starting Jan. 17, Adrienne Long will be serving as the Humane Shelter’s development coordinator, a new position that will focus on fundraising and developing relationships with the community.
“She’s got some wonderful ideas already that she’s bringing to the table,” Floto said. “We’ve kind of readjusted that position because we wanted the focus on building up fundraising and grants and stuff like that.”
With a strong start going into 2022, the shelter is gearing up for two big initiatives, including the development of a good volunteer corps and spay and neutering program.
As part of its spay and neutering focus, the shelter will be hosting a “40 spays in 40 days” event, inspired by a medical staff member who is turning 40 and the fact that spays cost about $40.
Trine ice tech Anna McNabb said that she also looks forward to more open skate nights in March and April that can help further benefit the shelter.
Open skate nights are currently Wednesdays 5:45-7:45 p.m. and Sundays 4:45-6:45 p.m. Dates and times may change depending on the sports teams’ schedules.
“During breaks, we try to do them every now and then,” McNabb said. “Most of our teams are back now, so just whenever we can get it in their schedule because they all have games coming up so they’re going to be practicing.”
For more information about upcoming open skate nights, visit thundericearena.com.
For more information about the shelter or ways to get involved, visit chssteubencounty.org.
