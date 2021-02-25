ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has announced a new addition to its medical group by a veteran physician and staff in the community.
Dr. Dean Mattox II and his team officially joined Cameron earlier this year.
For 20 years, since 2001, Mattox Family Physicians has served the medical needs of the community.
“With Cameron Hospital being a leader in health care in the area, my staff and I are very excited to join the Cameron family,” Mattox said. "This is another positive step in our daily quest to fulfill our mission. Access to high-quality primary care is critical to the health and well being of our community."
The staff of dedicated professionals will continue to provide quality care by offering convenient hours, accessibility and compassionate service, said a news release from Cameron.
Mattox Family Practice provides comprehensive health care using advanced medical technology and offers a wide range of convenient on-site services to patients such as imaging and lab.
Mattox is a family doctor with a family of his own. Extensive academic training, professional and personal experience have prepared Mattox to meet the health care needs of his patients, regardless of age, the news release said.
Also, part of the medical team are Audra Lehman, FNP-C, and Robin Moffitt, FNP-C, licensed family nurse practitioners. They are qualified to see all ages of patients to diagnose, treat and manage illnesses and disease as well as prescribe medications.
Both nurse practitioners work closely with Mattox to assure continuity of care and are happy to see patients who would prefer to see a female clinician.
Mattox's practice is located at 3250 Intertech Drive on Angola's north end.
