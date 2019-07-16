ANGOLA — If ever there was a bad time to have the air conditioner go out, this past weekend was it.
Just ask Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson. Or, perhaps, any of the 100 or so detainees in the Steuben County Jail who were left without air conditioning when the compressors for the jail’s chiller went out. Or the jail and sheriff’s department staff.
And it happened on a weekend when temperatures were pushing nearly 90 degrees in Angola.
“Just one of those things; when it rains it pours,” quipped Sheriff R.J. Robinson as personnel from Delta T Mechanical, Huntertown and Angola, were bringing one of two 60-ton compressors back into service Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m.
“They’re firing up the first one right now,” Robinson said.
The other, said Chad Pfefferkorn of Delta T Mechanical, will have to be replaced.
At around noon, you could visibly feel the difference in hallways and elsewhere in the jail because the temperature started dropping markedly.
On Sunday, when it was determined there would not be a quick fix on the air conditioning, Delta T brought in portable, temporary units to be placed in strategic places around the jail facility.
“Without these units I don’t even know where the temperature would have went,” Robinson said.
Over the weekend, temperatures in the jail went up to around 80 degrees, Robinson said.
Prior to the units being repaired, there were parts of the jail building, like the lobby, that were noticeably warm.
As far as inside the jail where people were detained, Robinson said one cell block was closed down and detainees were moved to reduce the amount of space that needed temporary air conditioning.
For the most part, Robinson said, detainees were on good behavior during the course of the incident.
