ANGOLA — A new tradition has begun at Turning Point Homeless Shelter.
Friday, past program graduates were invited to come back to the house by current Executive Director Shannon Thomas to celebrate their success and to commemorate that success by putting their handprints on the walls of the house.
Its something that will now be done quarterly at the house that Thomas hopes continues to inspire residents to be successful.
“Man, I am just so proud of all of you,” said Thomas. “Every one of you has walked out of here a different person.”
The ceremony is something Thomas has wanted to do for some time now to help serve as a motivator for those coming into the house to start changing their lives for the better.
“These handprints show that it is possible,” she said.
Graduates were joined by Thomas and members of the Turning Point Board of Directors as well as members of the public to celebrate and share their testimonies about how Turning Point really was just that, a turning point in their lives.
Testimonies
Its not just single people who live at Turning Point, as the house is set up for men, women and children. That means, sometimes, full families move in. Turning Point is set up to see anywhere from one to 40 residents a night.
For Tiffany and Michael Moody, living at Turning Point helped save not only their marriage, but their young family as well.
“Turning Point gave us the stepping stones to be able to save our marriage, our family, our children,” Tiffany said.
As a family, the Moodys and their daughter put their handprints on the walls of the shelter.
A faith-based organization, Turning Point introduces many to religion and helps them find roots based in God.
Kursty Skaggs said coming to Turning Point gave her the opportunity to explore faith, something she never thought she would ever do. Skaggs was even recently baptized.
When he got out of jail, Brandon Kemplin had no plans to stay sober and turn his life around. He had planned to go back to a hotel and back to the life of drugs he had previously known because it’s almost all he had known.
“I had no job, no car, no license,” he said. “But within one week of coming to Turning Point, I had a job.”
It was his first job in some time, and he worked hard to make sure he kept it and kept up on the programs at Turning Point that would help him really make a turn for the best.
“Shannon is the reason I now have a driver’s license,” Kemplin said. “And I am now a car owner for the first time ever.”
Kemplin said the real battle for many, himself included, begins when leaving Turning Point to be on your own. He finished the program in March.
“I’m clean and sober almost 23 months now, and I couldn’t have done any of it without Turning Point,” he said.
An emotional ceremony
Emotions ran high during the ceremony, as past-residents, staff and board members alike celebrated the success of so many.
Each graduate had a testimony to share, and all agreed that they wouldn’t be where they are without Turning Point.
A few even said they knew that without Shannon and Turning Point, they would probably be dead today.
Several residents even talked among themselves, sharing memories of their time together in the house while following the program.
What Turning Point does
Turning Point was founded as Operation Shelter in 1989 to provide temporary emergency shelter for transients and the homeless of Steuben County.
Upon entry to Turning Point, each resident has to pass a security check. They are constantly evaluated and are expected to obtain employment, follow basic rules of the house, help with daily chores and take skills classes for things like budgeting and parenting.
Each resident has a needs assessment done so staff know exactly what services to get for the resident, including substance abuse rehabilitation.
Residents meet with a case manager weekly to evaluate how their plan is going, see what’s going well and what needs a little more work.
“Its not easy,” Kemplin said of the programs.
Other residents agreed, saying it wasn’t easy. They struggled, but they persevered to come out on top again.
“When we got out of here, we made mistakes,” Tiffany Moody said. “But we still learned and grew and now always reflect on being here. We don’t want to come back after losing everything again.”
The Moodys said instead, they’d rather come back to visit the house for positive reasons like the new handprint ceremony.
To learn more about Turning Point, visit turningpointsteuben.org.
