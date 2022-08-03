ANGOLA — Steuben County Literacy Coalition is looking to fill instructional assistant positions for Carlin Park and Hendry Park’s Best After School Enrichment (BASE) Camp after school programs, said Executive Director Breann Fink.
“Pay starts at $15 per hour. Programs begin the first day of school and operate Monday-Thursday until 6 p.m.,” said Fink.
She said BASE Camp programs are in place at seven area schools — Hamilton Elementary, Prairie Heights Elementary, Carlin Park Elementary, Hendry Park Elementary, Angola Middle School, Fremont Elementary and Fremont Middle School.
The programs are free and offer free snacks and free transportation except the Hamilton location which does not provide busing. Hamilton, however, offers before school programming through BASE. The BASE programs are aimed at enhancing academic enrichment.
“Students attending these schools can attend the programs free of charge and receive a snack, homework help, academic enrichment and free bus transportation home,” said Fink.
The BASE Camp Instructional Assistants provide direct instruction with elementary and middle school students as well as a safe, varied and stimulating environment to foster students’ measurable learning gains.
The hours of the program are Monday to Thursday from approximately 2:30-3 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Instructional assistants will work up to 14 hours a week, and the pay starts at $15 an hour depending on education and experience.
The prospective applicants are required to have prior experience of working with children and a minimum of a high school diploma, a ParaPro certification, and a valid CPR and first aid certification.
If the applicant is hired, they can obtain ParaPro certification as well as CPR and first aid training through the Literacy Coalition at no cost.
The candidates with instructional assistant experience are preferred. The applicants should be ready for an extended background check.
The program will begin on the first day of school, August 10th. Fink said that the program receives funding through 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program from the Indiana Department of Education.
For more information, or to send a resume or a letter of interest, contact Fink at breann@steubenliteracy.org.
