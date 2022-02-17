ANGOLA — The Steuben County Homeschoolers Junior Leadership Board is hosting an art show fundraiser Saturday at 6 Autumns, 3855 N. S.R. 127.
The art will be on display from 4-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages may be purchased from the restaurant or bar.
“We really appreciate 6 Autumns for their generosity in sharing their space. The kids really enjoyed the first art show last year and I know many are looking forward to it this year,” said Sophia Benedict, president of the Steuben County Homeschoolers.
Members of Steuben County Homeschoolers have the opportunity to submit up to two pieces of art for the silent auction. Their works will represent a wide variety of media, including a quilt, pottery, paintings and more.
Janelle Slone, owner of Relic Emporium, donated a vase to be auctioned.
The silent auction will take place on Facebook, with 50% percent of proceeds going to the artist and the other half donated to the group’s junior leadership board for future events. The auction site is at facebook.com/sch.artshow.
The last show raised more than $600 and included some 30 art pieces created by more than 12 students.
