ANGOLA — Eighty-five years ago, Frank Watkins and Jack Croxton opened an insurance agency to fill the needs of local businesses and families.
Today, Croxton and Roe Insurance remains strong and local. With a focus on large corporations in the Steuben County area, Croxton and Roe is a vibrant presence in the community.
Chuck Nedele joined the staff in 1973; Phil Roe in 1991. Both say there is no place they would rather be, surrounded by a close-knit professional team and a city where they can share their time, assets and talents.
Partners include Adam Miller and Jeff Sine. Licensed agents are Roni Feller, Jeri Mow and Stephanie Ordway. All have worked at Croxton and Roe for decades.
“It’s wonderful,” said Nedele. “It’s family.”
Croxton and Roe is an independent agency providing home, auto, business, health and life insurance. It sells through 30 different companies, “companies that will fit what your particular needs are,” said Roe. They include Liberty Mutual, Auto Owners, Cincinnati, Travelers and Progressive.
Roe and Nedele constantly expand on their business degrees and knowledge in the field. Certified Insurance Counselors, Roe said there is a focus at Croxton and Roe about staying educated and up-to-date in the insurance world.
At the same time, said Nedele, the company values its roots.
“It’s still locally owned,” he said, “and has a significant foundation in the community.”
Croxton and Roe supports numerous nonprofit outreaches in Steuben County. Both Roe and Nedele are active in the community and have served on numerous boards of directors, including the Steuben County Community Foundation and Cameron Hospital boards. Both have been integral at the YMCA of Steuben County.
“We’re huge financial supporters,” said Nedele. “It’s just giving back.”
Through their ties, they’ve gained a customer base that also is like family, Nedele and Roe said. Among their long-time clients, they recalled the prim Lucille Whitman, an outspoken voice for local women in business.
“She would come in at 100 years old and trade cars,” Roe remembered.
Many have come to rely on Croxton and Roe for their various insurance needs.
“I think it’s the service,” said Nedele.
“Referral is the best business out there,” added Roe.
Croxton and Roe’s forte is business insurance.
“We probably know more about the business side of it than the others,” said Nedele. They insure Steuben County’s municipalities and school systems.
However, Roe and Nedele said they do not feel competition with other area insurance providers, instead cooperation. Their goal isn’t to get big or get rich.
“I don’t think with us it’s ever been that way. It’s been providing a service to the community,” said Nedele, “and giving back.”
At a time when everything is going online, Nedele said Croxton and Roe prides itself in personal service and making things easy for the client. They are flexible and will “go outside the box” to write a policy that suits individual needs, said Roe.
The agency, which had its origins in the 100 block of West Maumee Street, is located at 418 N. Wayne St., Angola, and will be for many years to come, said Nedele and Roe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.