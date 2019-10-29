ANGOLA — Students interested in the growing field of health sciences are encouraged to visit Trine University for upcoming activities designed to provide more information about majors and careers.
Trine will offer its first Health Sciences Visit Day & Expo on Friday, Nov. 8, hosted by the university's Office of Admission and the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
Cathy Swick, dean of the school, said the degree programs offered through Rinker-Ross provide a launching point for many careers in the health sciences. A growing number of students are pursuing careers in the health and forensic sciences as well as continuing to graduate school, while exercise science continues to attract students in the pre-physical therapy and pre-occupational therapy fields who are interested in pursuing careers in rehabilitation.
"Trine is also growing excellent sports performance opportunities for students pursuing coaching at the college level," she said.
Students in the health sciences at Trine enjoy the small classes, personal attention and excellent career placement common to all degree programs at Trine. The university's Class of 2018 saw 99.7 percent of its members employed or in graduate school within six months.
The visit day begins at 12:30 p.m. with an overview of the admission and financial aid process at Trine. Students then have the opportunity to take part in sessions on pre-physical therapy and pre-physician assistant, exercise science, pre-health, and traditional sciences (biology, chemistry and forensic science).
The Health Sciences Expo included with the event will offer visiting students the chance to meet with students and faculty from Trine's health sciences degree programs and related student organizations. The event will include door prizes and activities such as making ice cream using liquid nitrogen and demonstrations of the university's Anatomage table.
The Anatomage table allows Trine students to view photorealistic anatomy created directly from real human cadavers.
"It is a cutting-edge virtual education tool that students enjoy," said Swick.
A social at the end of the afternoon will offer additional opportunities to speak with faculty and students, as well as optional campus tours.
The prior evening, students are welcome to attend the Health Sciences Professional Panel Discussion beginning at 6 p.m. in Best Hall 204. That event will include several area health science professionals, who will be available for questions and answers.
Participating professionals will include Dr. Teresa King, an ear, nose and throat and allergy specialist with Cameron Medical Group; Lori Healey, a forensic scientist with the Indiana State Police; Sara Weber, an occupational therapy specialist with Achieve Physical Therapy and Sports Performance; and neurosurgeon and author Dr. Rudy Kachmann.
Students who attend the panel discussion are invited to visit classes at Trine the morning of Nov. 8.
For more information, visit trine.edu/visit and select Visit Days from the navigation menu.
