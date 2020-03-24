ANGOLA — Families are taking advantage of free meals for children being offered by local schools, restaurants and organizations.
A little over 1,200 lunches and breakfasts were handed out over four days last week by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County food service while students observed a few days of e-learning before an extended, two-week spring break.
Meals are provided for children 18 years old and younger five days a week. The packs — distributed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Angola Middle School and Carlin Park, Hendry Park and Pleasant Lake elementary schools — include a lunch and a breakfast. On Friday, the sealed bags contain three lunches and three breakfasts.
They will be provided during spring break and will continue through May 1, said Superintendent Brent Wilson.
"Our food service staff has done an outstanding job of organizing and implementing this program on very short notice," Wilson said. "They are amazing people who truly care about the well-being of the children in our community."
All local school corporations have coordinated remote lunch service. At this time, May 4 is Indiana's anticipated back-to-school date.
Fremont Community Schools will begin handing out food for students Monday at the high school cafeteria. Fremont students resume e-learning on Monday.
Hamilton Community Schools is offering food service during regularly scheduled school days, delivered between 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, for families that signed up for the service.
Prairie Heights Community Schools Food Service provides food sites at Stroh Church of Christ, South Milford town park and Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 10:30-10:50 a.m. and at Mongo, Hudson and Orland’s town parks, noon to 12:20 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Food service is not being provided during Prairie Heights' spring break next week but some local businesses are there to fill gaps.
Beers Pub and Grub in Ashley and Chubby's Fish and Steak in Orland are both providing lunch bags for children, available outside the restaurants upon request.
Cahoots Coffee Cafe in Angola is offering spring break lunches for two weeks during MSD's extended spring break. Lunch packs are being offered seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., through April 5.
